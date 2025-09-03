Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Another outfield start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander started in center field and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and was caught stealing in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Texas.
Alexander started a second straight game in center field, both coming against left-handers. With the news that Lourdes Gurriel is done for the season with a torn ACL, there's a greater need for Alexander's right-handed bat in the outfield. He has experience in center field and replaced Gurriel in left field Monday.
