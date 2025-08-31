Alexander started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Alexander is swinging a hot bat right now, going 6-for-14 with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and six runs scored over a four-game hit streak. A day after manager Torey Lovullo discussed Alexander's role -- shifting from primary third baseman to a utility role -- he was back at the hot corner against a right-hander. Lovullo talked to Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports on Friday about having the Jordan Lawlar playing the left side of the infield but added that would be against lefties and certain righties. As both Alexander and Lawlar are right-handed batters, this isn't a traditional platoon situation.