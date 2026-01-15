Alexander is expected to shift to a utility role following the Diamondbacks' acquisition of third baseman Nolan Arenado, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Alexander finished up the 2025 season as Arizona's primary third baseman after Eugenio Suarez was traded to the Mariners at the trade deadline. Until the Arenado news, Alexander was the nominal starter at the hot corner. He now moves back into a utility role, which will include opportunities in the outfield. The Diamondbacks will be without left fielder Lourdes Gurriel (knee) for much of the first half of 2026 and will want a right-handed complement to Alek Thomas in center field. The team may also deploy him in a rotation at DH. That's in addition to Alexander's ability to back up at three infield positions. His main competition for playing time will be Jordan Lawlar, although general manager Mike Hazen believes both will be able to impact the club "in a number of different ways."