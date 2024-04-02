Alexander is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Alexander has now been in the lineup each of the three times the Diamondbacks have faced a lefty, but he was down in the seven spot the first two times. The rookie will be elevated to the two hole with Corbin Carroll getting the night off. Alexander has not made a start against a right-hander.