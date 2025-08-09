Alexander went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a hit-by-pitch and four RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over the Rockies.

Alexander opened the scoring with a three-run double in the first inning before adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's taken over as Arizona's starting third baseman since Eugenio Suarez was traded to Seattle. The increase in playing time has worked well -- Alexander is 8-for-25 (.320) with four extra-base hits over seven games in August. For the season, he's at a .240/.329/.400 slash line with two homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases through 87 plate appearances.