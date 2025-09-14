Alexander went 2-for-5 with a two-run double during the Diamondbacks' 5-2 extra-inning win over the Twins on Saturday.

Alexander gave Arizona a three-run cushion in the 10th inning on a double to right field that brought Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno home. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Alexander after he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Friday's series opener. He has logged at least one hit in five of his last six games and has gone 10-for-41 (.244) with seven RBI in 11 games since Sept. 1.