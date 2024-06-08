Arizona manager Torey Lovullo is considering giving Alexander more looks at third base, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

With Geraldo Perdomo (knee) due back in the coming days, Lovullo is evaluating potential roster decisions to accommodate his return. Perdomo's pending return puts a focus on Alexander and Kevin Newman. Alexander, who made four appearances (two starts) at third base over the last 13 games, went 10-for-21 over a five-game hitting streak that ended Friday. At some point, the Diamondbacks may look for options to spell starting third baseman Eugenio Suarez, whose average dropped to .198 and is 2-for-23 over the last seven games.