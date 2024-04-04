Alexander started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a walk and solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Yankees.

Alexander got the start against a lefty -- no surprise there -- and gave the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his first MLB homer. The right-handed hitting infielder was later removed in the ninth inning for pinch hitter Jace Peterson against a righty reliever. Alexander could be needed in the coming days, as shortstop Geraldo Perdomo sustained a knee injury during the 10th inning and is day-to-day. The Diamondbacks are off Thursday and will travel to Atlanta for a weekend series. Right-hander Spencer Strider is the scheduled starter for Atlanta, which means if Perdomo isn't ready, then Arizona manager Torey Lovullo may turn to Peterson for a start.