Alexander left Sunday's contest versus the Giants early due to a right hamstring cramp, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Alexander left the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, but it appears like he avoided a serious injury. The 24-year-old can be considered day-to-day for the time being ahead the team's three-game series in St. Louis beginning Monday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Exits early Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Smacks first grand slam•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Heads to bench in series opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Defense becomes issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Regular role could await•