Alexander will bat seventh and serve as Arizona's designated hitter Thursday against Colorado.

A strong spring earned Alexander a spot on the D-backs' Opening Day roster, and he'll now be making his MLB debut against left-hander Kyle Freeland with Joc Pederson in the dugout. The 24-year-old Alexander slashed .291/.408/.457 with eight home runs and 52 RBI across 305 plate appearances at Triple-A Reno last season.