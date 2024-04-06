Alexander entered Friday's loss to Atlanta as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game to play shortstop. He went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts and made a fielding error.

Alexander's fielding error led to an unearned run as part of Atlanta's two-run ninth inning that tied the game and set up the loss in the extra frame. With primary shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (knee) unavailable, the lefty-hitting Jace Peterson started against a righty and was replaced by Alexander against a lefty reliever. A platoon appears to be the pattern going forward for as long as Perdomo is sidelined. An expected MRI on Saturday should present a clearer indication of Perdomo's status. With a left-hander on the bump Saturday for Atlanta, Alexander could start.