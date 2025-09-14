Alexander was removed from Sunday's game against the Twins after being hit in the left elbow by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports. He finished 0-for-1 with a run scored.

Alexander appeared to be in significant pain after being hit, but he was able to take his base before checking out of the game in the bottom half of the inning. The Diamondbacks will likely send Alexander in for X-rays, but even if he avoids a fracture, he could be dealing with enough swelling or soreness to keep him out of the lineup for a few days. Alexander had settled into an everyday role for the Diamondbacks in the aftermath of the July 31 trade deadline, batting .250 with seven home runs, one stolen base, 21 runs and 22 RBI in 41 games since then.