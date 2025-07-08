Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Fills in at second base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 6-3 win over San Diego.
Alexander was a late addition to the starting lineup after Ketel Marte (groin) was scratched. Marte is hoping to play Tuesday, but Alexander remains on call if needed.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Makes third straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Receiving call-up•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Could be called up•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Activated and optioned•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Suffered hip injury in rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Kicks off rehab assignment•