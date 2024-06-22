Alexander started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.
Alexander filled in for Ketel Marte for a second straight game -- Marte served as the designated hitter Thursday -- but the Diamondbacks have not indicated there's any issues with their primary second baseman. Since Arizona manager Torey Lovullo mentioned last week that Alexander would see more playing time, primarily at third base for the slumping Eugenio Suarez, the young infielder is 2-for-16 with a walk over five starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Drawing start at third base•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Gets another start at 3B•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Larger role at hot corner•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Could deploy at 3B•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Hits in four straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Contributes to win•