Alexander started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

Alexander filled in for Ketel Marte for a second straight game -- Marte served as the designated hitter Thursday -- but the Diamondbacks have not indicated there's any issues with their primary second baseman. Since Arizona manager Torey Lovullo mentioned last week that Alexander would see more playing time, primarily at third base for the slumping Eugenio Suarez, the young infielder is 2-for-16 with a walk over five starts.