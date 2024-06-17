Alexander started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 12-5 win over the White Sox.

Alexander slotted in at third base for the second time in the last five games, as Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo seeks more production from the hot corner. Eugenio Suarez's season-long slump prompted the manager's decision to give Alexander more starts at third base, a position at which Arizona ranks 29th with a .588 OPS.