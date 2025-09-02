Alexander started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo discussed Alexander's shifting role last week, including time in the outfield. The outfield skews lefty, particularly in center field, and Alexander gives the manager a right-handed option against southpaws, as was the case Monday against Texas lefty Patrick Corbin. Alexander then showed off his versatility by playing left field, when Lourdes Gurriel (knee) was removed, and eventually third base by the end of the game. He's been on a roll that last week, going 7-for-21 with five extra-base hits, five RBI, one steal and seven runs scored over the last six contests.