Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Gets start in center field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo discussed Alexander's shifting role last week, including time in the outfield. The outfield skews lefty, particularly in center field, and Alexander gives the manager a right-handed option against southpaws, as was the case Monday against Texas lefty Patrick Corbin. Alexander then showed off his versatility by playing left field, when Lourdes Gurriel (knee) was removed, and eventually third base by the end of the game. He's been on a roll that last week, going 7-for-21 with five extra-base hits, five RBI, one steal and seven runs scored over the last six contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Back at third base Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Role changing•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Pops homer in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Launches sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Breaks out of funk•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Homers again•