Alexander went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Alexander belted his fourth home run in nine games, and his second in as many nights, by taking Jack Leiter yard in the third inning. He hadn't hit a round tripper in 2025 before the nine-game stretch. The 26-year-old has been outstanding since taking Eugenio Suarez's spot at third base, and he's 14-for-38 (.368) in August with nine RBI and seven runs scored.