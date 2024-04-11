Alexander went 2-for-2 with a walk and solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Alexander bopped his second home run of the season in the second inning and has hit safely in four consecutive games. He's been the primary fill-in at shortstop since Geraldo Perdomo injured his knee. In the six games since the injury, the righty-hitting Alexander has started five, four against lefties and one against righty. The lefty-hitting Jace Peterson, who started the one game Alexander didn't, is around and could see action against right-handers.