Alexander went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Milwaukee.

Alexander smashed his sixth homer of the campaign, with each blast having come in the month of August. With Eugenio Suarez now in Seattle, Alexander is set to continue operating as Arizona's primary third baseman for the remainder of the year. The 26-year-old infielder is batting just .236 but has four doubles, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored over his last 89 at-bats.