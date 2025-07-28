Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Losing work vs. RHPs
Alexander is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
The right-handed-hitting Alexander started in seven consecutive games from July 13 through last Wednesday, but he'll likely be relegated to a short-side platoon role moving forward. He'll hit the bench Monday for the third time in the last four games, with his lone start during that stretch coming Saturday against Pirates southpaw Andrew Heaney.
