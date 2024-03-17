Alexander started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against Texas.

Alexander is still hanging around major-league camp and can't be ruled out of a spot on the Opening Day roster. There isn't an everyday home for the prospect, but the infielder is batting .400 with five extra-base hits and three stolen bases through 18 Cactus League games. If he can handle multiple positions and the Diamondbacks are fine with him not getting regular at-bats, Alexander could be added to the roster. He's appeared in games at second base (12), third base (three), designated hitter (two) and shortstop (one).