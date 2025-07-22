Alexander will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Astros.

Though Ketel Marte will make his first start of the second half following a brief stint on the restricted list coming out of the All-Star break, he'll be used at designated hitter rather than at his usual spot at the keystone. As a result, Alexander will pick up his fifth consecutive start, after he had gone 5-for-14 with two doubles, four runs and three RBI. Until the Diamondbacks get Pavin Smith (oblique) back from the injured list, the team could have a regular spot in the lineup available for either Adrian Del Castillo or Alexander, though the latter's standing as a right-handed hitter may work against him from a playing-time standpoint.