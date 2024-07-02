The Diamondbacks optioned Alexander to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday

With Gabriel Moreno (thumb) and Alek Thomas (hamstring) returning from the injured list Tuesday, Alexander and Tucker Barnhart will both be pushed back to the minors. In his first season in the big leagues, Alexander has slashed .259/.328/.361 with three homers and 21 RBI across 175 plate appearances. Should the Diamondbacks run into any problems with their infield depth, it's likely the 25-year-old would be one of the first choices for a return to Arizona.