Alexander is expected to see regular starts at shortstop with Geraldo Perdomo (knee) expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

According to Piecoro, Perdomo tore the meniscus in his right knee Wednesday and needs surgery, which will likely keep him out for at least one month. The righty-hitting Alexander had already been a mainstay in the lineup versus left-handed pitching early on in the season, but the rookie should get the opportunity to face same-handed pitching more frequently while Perdomo is on the mend. Along with Alexander, utility men Jace Peterson and Kevin Newman -- the latter of whom is expected to be called up from Triple-A Reno -- will be candidates for added reps at shortstop. Alexander posted an .865 OPS with eight home runs and two stolen bases over 73 games at Reno last season and has gotten off to a strong start in the big leagues, slashing .278/.350/.444 through his first 20 plate appearances.