Alexander will start at third base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Athletics.

In the wake of Eugenio Suarez being traded to the Mariners on Thursday, Alexander appears to have settled in as Arizona's everyday third baseman. He'll pick up his fifth straight start Sunday after going 2-for-14 with a walk and a run over the previous four contests.

