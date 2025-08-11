Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Settling in at 3B
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-6 win over Colorado.
Alexander logged a third straight multi-hit game and has reached base safely in all nine contests since taking over as the primary starter at third base. He's gone 12-for-31 (.387) with two doubles, two home runs, five walks, seven RBI and five runs since the Diamondbacks traded Eugenio Suarez.
