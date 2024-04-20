Alexander went 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Giants.

Alexander enjoyed the best game of his young career Friday night, driving in five RBI and hitting his first grand slam in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old rookie has filled in admirably since Geraldo Perdomo (knee) was placed on the injured list April 4. Alexander is slashing .340/.404/.596 with three home runs and 12 RBI over his first 52 plate appearances.