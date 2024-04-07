Alexander started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 9-8 loss to Atlanta.

Alexander was added to the starting lineup against lefty Max Fried, as the Diamondbacks operate without primary shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (knee), who was expected to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Alexander could make a second straight start Sunday with another left-hander -- Chris Sale -- scheduled for Atlanta. The rookie infielder is 5-for-18 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base with seven strikeouts to begin his MLB career.