Alexander started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

Alexander started the first game back from the All-Star break, while primary second baseman Ketel Marte was placed on the restricted list to deal with a burglary at his home in Phoenix. It's unclear how much time Marte will require, and manager Torey Lovullo referred to the absence as "a day-to-day situation," per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Alexander has hit safely in three consecutive games, going 4-for-12 with three doubles and two RBI.