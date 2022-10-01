Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Removed from roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Joins Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Delivers run with triple•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Losing work to Alcantara•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Riding pine Friday•