Kennedy made a fifth consecutive start at second base Friday and went 0-for-4 in a 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Kennedy is the beneficiary of the Diamondbacks keeping Ketel Marte at designated hitter as the club's usual starter at second base works his way back from a hamstring strain. With Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reporting that Marte will remain DH through the current series against Colorado, Kennedy is in line for at least two more starts at second base. He's batting .152 over 11 games since having his contract selected.