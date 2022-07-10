Kennedy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After going 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rockies, Kennedy will take a seat for the series finale. Though he's on the bench for the second time in three games, Kennedy still looks like the Diamondbacks' preferred option at the keystone over Sergio Alcantara, who draws the start at the position Sunday.