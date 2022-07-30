Kennedy was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Kennedy is serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh Saturday after David Peralta was traded to the Rays. Kennedy has gone 2-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts over two games since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Delivers run with triple•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Losing work to Alcantara•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Riding pine Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Continues at 2B•