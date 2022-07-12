Kennedy is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

Kennedy is on the bench for third time in five games and may have moved into a timeshare with Sergio Alcantara, who gets another start at the keystone. Both players may soon see their opportunities at second base dwindle, as manager Torey Lovullo recently said that he expects to break Ketel Marte back in at the position at least once before the All-Star break. Marte has been serving exclusively as a designated hitter since returning to the lineup June 21 after he missed a few games due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain.