Arizona optioned Kennedy to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Kennedy went 4-for-24 in 10 games after being selected from Reno in mid-August, and he'll now return to the minors in favor of Emmanuel Rivera. There remains a chance Kennedy can return to Arizona if he heats up again in the minors, but odds are he finishes the season in Triple-A.
