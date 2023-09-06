Kennedy was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
This move clears out a 40-man roster for catcher Seby Zavala, who has been claimed off waivers from the White Sox. Kennedy, 24, was slashing just .167/.310/.208 through 29 major-league plate appearances this season for Arizona.
