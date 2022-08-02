Kennedy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Kennedy played fairly frequently over the last few weeks, but he owns just a .225 batting average and .627 OPS at the big-league level, so he was removed from the roster to open up a spot for fellow infielder Emmanuel Rivera. Kennedy will not actually report to Reno, as he will remain with the Diamondbacks as part of the team's taxi squad.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Joins Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Delivers run with triple•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Losing work to Alcantara•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Riding pine Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win•