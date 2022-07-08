Kennedy isn't in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Kennedy recorded hits in four of the last five games and went 6-for-18 with a double, three RBI and three runs during that time. Sergio Alcantara will take over at the keystone and bat eighth Friday.
