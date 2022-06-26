Kennedy (wrist) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Tigers.

Kennedy missed two games with left wrist discomfort, but he was able to play a full game at second base Saturday. He has a home run, four RBI, four runs scored and a triple through 22 plate appearances in his first seven big-league games. Kennedy should continue to compete with Jake Hager for playing time at second base until Ketel Marte, who is serving as the designated hitter while recovering from a hamstring injury, is ready to return to the field.