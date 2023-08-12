The Diamondbacks selected Kennedy's contract from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Kennedy has enjoyed a breakout season in Triple-A this year, slashing .318/.447/.480 with 46 RBI through 407 plate appearances with Reno. He played 30 games with the D-backs last season with limited success and figures to act as an infield depth piece while in the majors. To make room for Kennedy on the active roster, Emmanuel Rivera was optioned to Triple-A and Kristian Robinson was designated for assignment.