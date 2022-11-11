Kennedy was sent outright to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Kennedy made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2022 and slashed .217/.325/.325 over 94 plate appearances. Now, as the D-backs unload their 40-man roster, the 24-year-old infielder will develop further in Triple-A, where his line jumps up to .261/.363/.385.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Removed from roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Joins Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Delivers run with triple•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Losing work to Alcantara•
-
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Heads to bench Sunday•