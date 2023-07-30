The Diamondbacks reinstated Sulser (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Sulser won a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen but made just three appearances before landing on the IL on April 7 with a right shoulder strain. After a lengthy recovery followed by a near-month-long rehab assignment between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Triple-A Reno, Sulser is finally ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks. Even though Arizona's closing situation remains somewhat unsettled, Sulser isn't expected to factor into the late-inning mix right away and may have to settle for lower-leverage work initially.