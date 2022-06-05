Tucker was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tucker was once a very promising prospect for the Pirates, but he is a career .211/.259/.314 hitter in 469 plate appearances, so he was recently designated for assignment. Tucker will presumably report to Triple-A Reno.
