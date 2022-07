Tucker was outrighted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Thursday and sent to Triple-A Reno.

The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers by Arizona in early June and has spent the past month at Triple-A. Tucker hit .235/.297/.296 with a home run, nine RBI and four stolen bases in 22 games for Reno, so the Diamondbacks opted to remove him from the 40-man roster.