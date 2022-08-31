Varsho went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Phillies.

Varsho was one of three Diamondbacks to record three or more hits in the win. One of those hits was his 20th double of the year, the first time he's reached that milestone. He's gone 8-for-19 (.421) over his last five games with four extra-base hits and seven runs scored. For the season, Varsho has a .241/.312/.432 slash line with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 61 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 118 contests.