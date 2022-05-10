Varsho went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base Monday in a 4-3 victory against Miami.

Varsho scored the Diamondbacks' first run of the contest in the first inning and knocked in another with a single in the second. He started at catcher for just the fourth time this season after manning center field for most of the campaign. Varsho will likely continue to log time behind the plate while Carson Kelly (oblique) is on the injured list. From a fantasy perspective, it's important that Varsho maintain eligibility as a catcher, as it gives him a substantial amount of added value, especially considering his ability to contribute in the stolen-base department. He has collected three thefts on the campaign, tied with J.T. Realmuto for most among catcher-eligible players.