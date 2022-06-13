Varsho started as the designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Phillies.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is still figuring out how to align his lineup after catcher Carson Kelly was activated off the IL on Saturday. While Kelly was out, Varsho could start at catcher while prospect Alek Thomas manned center field, which was Varsho's spot to start the season. Now, with both young hitters in need of consistent at-bats in a crowded outfield, Lovullo placed Varsho at DH and Thomas in center in the two games since Kelly's been back. The DH spot helps, but Lovullo needs to find chances for six outfielders.