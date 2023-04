The Diamondbacks will recall Fletcher from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

No corresponding transaction has been announced, but this very well could be related to the health of Corbin Carroll after Carroll left Saturday's game with a knee bruise sustained while colliding with the left-field wall. In 93 at-bats thus far with Reno, Fletcher has hit .323 with three homers and a steal while registering a .976 OPS.