Fletcher went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 6-2 loss against the Giants.

Fletcher drove in the only two runs of the night for Arizona with a ninth-inning single. It was his third hit of the night. The rookie has started in eight of the 10 games Arizona has played since he was called up. He has yet to hit a homer, but he has an excellent .419 batting average to start his career.