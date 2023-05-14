Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and five RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Giants.

Fletcher drove in every Arizona run that wasn't scored on a wild pitch in the contest. He put the Diamondbacks ahead with a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning, then added some insurance with a two-run homer in the eighth. He's carving up Giants pitching in this weekend series, going 8-for-12 (.667) with 11 RBI over the last three games. The 24-year-old has seized a near-everyday role in May, and he's slashing .462/.488/.744 with two homers, 13 RBI and five runs scored over his first 12 big-league games.